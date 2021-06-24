Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Best Of Switzerland Reopens To Americans June 26

By Laura Manske
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Swiss bliss has long been at the top of luxury vacation dreams. And now as Alps-kissed Switzerland opens its borders on June 26th to U.S. citizens, a pent-up passion to travel expands. (See all Entry Requirements, below.) It is fortuitous timing, as many affluent Americans are keenly eyeing extraordinary international experiences for their first post-lockdown trips. Some are calling these bucket-brimming overseas plans revenge escapes. Others are joyfully deeming them life-affirming celebrations. This renewed travel energy and quest for extravagant enchantment speak volumes about how much the pandemic has made us appreciate what we have lost. “I’m not only thrilled but also feel quite emotional that we finally can go back to what we do best: host guests from America in our magnificent country,” says Claudio Zemp, Director Americas for Switzerland Tourism.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

241K+
Followers
58K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Chaplin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Swiss#United Nations#The Red Cross#Parc Des Eaux Vives#Perle Du Lac#Spectacular Sky High View#Lavaux#Medieval Meandering#Gruy Re Aop#English#Patek Philippe Museum#Initium Workshop#More Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
Place
Europe
Country
South Africa
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Switzerland
Related
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Switzerland Tourism

Switzerland. Europe in a nutshell. Switzerland is open again to fully vaccinated travelers!. Majestic mountains capped with everlasting snow. Turquoise lakes and emerald rivers fed by glaciers. Valleys of waterfalls that awe. Thermal waters that heal. Charming historic cities that aren’t crowded. Car-free mountain villages (where traffic is caused only by cows). Year-round skiing. Hut-to-hut hiking. Rare wines from vertiginous terraced vineyards. Fresh and fragrant air that energizes. You can find all this and more in Switzerland—an oasis of calm, good living in the heart of Europe that’s an ideal choice for post-covid travel.
UEFAblackchronicle.com

UEFA Euro 2020 odds, picks, predictions: European soccer expert reveals best bets for Spain vs. Switzerland

Spain’s bid to win the tournament for a record fourth time will go through Switzerland when the teams square off Friday in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020. Spain and Germany are tied with three titles apiece, and the Germans were ousted by England in the round of 16. Spain, the world’s sixth-ranked team, scored twice in extra time on Tuesday to beat Croatia 5-3. La Roja has won the title each time they have won their quarterfinal, but they face a 13th-ranked Swiss team that comes in off a massive upset of world champion France in a penalty shootout. The teams last met in an October UEFA Nations League matchup, with Spain taking a 1-0 victory.
Soccer90min.com

The best American players to have played in Europe - ranked

The United States' history is intrinsically linked with Europe and soccer has only strengthened those ties. Since the 1990s a lot of the best American talent has crossed the Atlantic to leave their mark on European football. You do not have to look far to find iconic US players in...
GamblingPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Largest Navajo Nation casino is set to reopen

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The largest of the Navajo Nation casinos is preparing to reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The Twin Arrows Resort Casino east of Flagstaff has been closed since March 2020. Officials have planned a job fair Saturday ahead of the Monday reopening. The casino will have limited hours and a 50% occupancy level for now.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

European Union

New initial estimates by Eurostat have revealed the potential effect the pandemic year 2020 had on the most economically at-risk in the European Union. What you need to know about the European Green Deal - and what comes next. The deal aims to cut carbon emissions, achieve economic growth not...
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

St. Kitts & Nevis reduces restrictions for international air travelers

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – On Saturday, July 10, 2021, The Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris announced, effective Monday, July 12, 2021, the Vacation in Place period for fully vaccinated international air travelers is reduced from nine days to three days, with testing on day four and the ability to fully integrate into the Federation upon receipt of a negative test result.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Inconsistent Covid Travel Rules Hamper Economic Recovery

SOMEWHERE OVER THE ATLANTIC—Over the past three weeks, on a visit to the UK with a transit stop in Germany, I have been testing the international Covid travel rules. I’m sorry to report that they make little sense. Tests are duplicative, and quarantines are not enforced. I have taken five...
RetailPosted by
Forbes

American Shoppers And Sequential Store Reopenings Pump Up H&M Sales

Swedish fast fashion house H&M has seen a progressive recovery in sales in the six months to the end of May as its shops have gradually reopened—a signal that physical retail remains relevant to mass brands. The pandemic has heightened consumer demand for value-for-money fashion from the likes of quick-thinking...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

To Capture Taiwan, Chinese Forces Might Attack From Several Directions

For many years, Taiwanese defense planners assumed that, if and when China invades the island democracy, the main Chinese force would sail across the 100-mile Taiwan Strait and assault the beaches of southwestern Taiwan. But that thinking is changing as the People’s Liberation Army grows more powerful. Su Tzu-yun, a...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Mazda North American June Sale Up 28.7%

(RTTNews) - Mazda North American Operations reported total June sales were 32,605 vehicles, an increase of 28.7 percent from the prior year. CPO sales totaled 5,947 vehicles in June, a decrease of 17 percent compared to June 2020. Mazda Canada Inc. reported June sales of 6,816 vehicles, an increase of...
Politicshoustonianonline.com

Jovnell Moyes: Dmitry Heard, Haiti’s presidential defense chief, traveled to Colombia and other countries several times before the assassination. The world

View: What does the alleged mastermind of the assassination of the Haitian president know about the prisoner?. “We learned of the commissioner through the Interpol task force in Colombia Dmitry Heard, Head of the Public Security Division of the National Palace HaitiHas used Colombia as a mode of transport for Ecuador, Panama and the Dominican Republic. “Colombian Director General of Police George Louis Vargas told a news conference.
WorldComplex

The Best Canadian Songs of June 2021: Staff Picks

It’s been a tough month for Canada. As the nation still processes the discovery of over 1,000 unmarked graves and the remains of Indigenous children at former residential school sites, many are grappling with the bitter truth that the Great White North may not be as great as they had once thought. Some education, unlearning, and relearning is in order as we begin to reframe our understanding of what Canada is.
Marketsmeatpoultry.com

Top 10: The best of June

Several locations across the US and Canada either closed or cancelled shifts. A new report analyzes the local and global influences at work in a very tight market. Investments in two of the company’s beef plants total $150M. Monogram Foods buys Quality Food Processors. 06.02.2021. The food manufacturer now operates...
WorldPosted by
Forbes

First The European Parliament, Now The British Parliament To Vote To Boycott Winter Olympics 2022

On July 8, 2021, the European Parliament approved a resolution focused on addressing the deteriorating situation of human rights in Hong Kong, among others, it calls for diplomats to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. The non-binding resolution passed with the overwhelming support of 578 votes, from across the political spectrum. Just 29 votes were cast against, and 73 votes were abstained. The resolution calls on “the Commission, the Council and the Member States to decline invitations for government representatives and diplomats to attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics unless the Chinese Government demonstrates a verifiable improvement in the human rights situation in Hong Kong, the Xinjiang Uyghur Region, Tibet, Inner Mongolia and elsewhere in China.”
Public HealthUSA Today

Malta becomes first EU nation to require proof of vaccination for visitors

VALLETTA, Malta — The Mediterranean island nation of Malta is requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for visitors 13 and up, the first European Union nation to do so. Starting Wednesday, visitors to Malta must present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate that is recognized by Maltese health authorities, meaning certificates issued by Malta, the European Union or the United Kingdom.
Lifestyleruffledblog.com

Costa Rica Minimony With A Palm Frond Arch

It’s true. Palm Frond Addicts R Us. And this Costa Rica minimony has one mega-sized palm frond arch that will surely blow your mind. Layers of lush, tropical greens were lovingly composed by uber-talented designer Artflower who framed everything from the sandy shore ceremony to the jungalow-side reception with the prettiest native grasses + blooms. Liz and Patrick’s emotion throughout the day have us welling up quite a bit. What can we say? White Diamond Photography has that effect on us! Of course, they didn’t miss the details either including the tropical boho place settings with woven chargers, low lounge table with mixed floor poufs and milk-glass orb votive holders. Get ready to escape the humdrum of your work day with this Costa Rica minimony in all its tropical paradise glory below!

Comments / 0

Community Policy