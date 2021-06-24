The Best Of Switzerland Reopens To Americans June 26

Swiss bliss has long been at the top of luxury vacation dreams. And now as Alps-kissed Switzerland opens its borders on June 26th to U.S. citizens, a pent-up passion to travel expands. (See all Entry Requirements, below.) It is fortuitous timing, as many affluent Americans are keenly eyeing extraordinary international experiences for their first post-lockdown trips. Some are calling these bucket-brimming overseas plans revenge escapes. Others are joyfully deeming them life-affirming celebrations. This renewed travel energy and quest for extravagant enchantment speak volumes about how much the pandemic has made us appreciate what we have lost. “I’m not only thrilled but also feel quite emotional that we finally can go back to what we do best: host guests from America in our magnificent country,” says Claudio Zemp, Director Americas for Switzerland Tourism.