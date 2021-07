A British soldier came crashing through the roof of a southern California home after his parachute failed to open during training. Shocked locals rushed to call the emergency services when they saw him hurtling out of the sky in free-fall.The parachutist had jumped from a plane at 15,000ft while part of a group training exercise conducted from nearby Camp Roberts, a California national guard base.He smashed through the roof of a bungalow and landed, dazed but not seriously injured, in the kitchen. Images show him still attached to his harness, surrounded by roof tiles and other wreckage as he lay...