Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest.