(CNN) — First lady Jill Biden's team is still assessing whether it's feasible for her to attend the Olympics in Tokyo after Japan's Olympics Committee announced all spectators will be banned from the venues of the Games in the host city and the nation declared a state of emergency in the city due to Covid-19. "We are still assessing the feasibility of the First Lady attending, and our advance team arrives in Tokyo on Friday," said Michael LaRosa, the first lady's press secretary, in a statement to CNN on Thursday.