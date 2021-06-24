Mexico rejected tainted pork at U.S. border before barring Smithfield plant

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Monday on lingering concerns about tight U.S. supplies and the risk for unfavorable weather to hurt the autumn harvest, analysts said. * The USDA, in a monthly report, left its U.S. soy production estimate unchanged from June at 4.405 billion bushels, based on a yield of 50.8 bushels per acre. Analysts on average had been expecting a slight decline. * Traders said the crop could still suffer from unfavorable crop weather in August, the key development period for soybeans. * Analysts are waiting for the USDA to issue a separate report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) Monday that is expected to show the U.S. soy crop's good-excellent condition rating improved by one percentage point from last week, according to a Reuters survey. * CBOT November soybeans ended 21 cents higher at $13.50-1/4 per bushel. * CBOT December soymeal rose $3.60 to $362.50 a ton. CBOT December soyoil gained 1.42 cents to close at 62.36 cents per lb. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)