Relationship Advice

POLL: As a Drinker, Would You Date Someone Who Didn’t Drink?

By Johnny Thrash
106.3 The Buzz
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I would think most non-drinkers (especially recovering alcoholics) wouldn’t be interested in dating someone who drinks, but what about drinkers’ dating preferences?. I’ve never really given it any thought, but as a drinker, I guess I would rather that my partner also drank. However, it wouldn’t be a deal-breaker for me if she didn’t drink. My wife likes to have a few drinks with me, but I definitely wouldn’t leave her if she quit.

What are your thoughts?
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

