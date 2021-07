Senior EU ambassadors stationed in Israel boycotted the reception given by the US Embassy in Jerusalem on the 4th of July, Independence Day, Ynet reported Tuesday. Among the ambassadors who were invited and chose not to come to the compound in the Arnona neighborhood in Jerusalem were the ambassadors of Germany and France. The EU does not recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and part of the embassy compound lies on the “wrong side” of the 1949 armistice green line.