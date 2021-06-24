Dare Board Chair Bob Woodard mourns passing of Charlotte Ross

On the afternoon of June 24, Dare County Board of Commissioners Chair Bob Woodard announced the death of Commissioner Rob Ross’ wife Charlotte and shared these sentiments. “It is with a great deal of sadness that I share the passing of Charlotte Ross, Commissioner Rob Ross’s wife. I pray that Commissioner Ross and his family find comfort in all of the joyful memories they have shared. May our Lord Jesus Christ bring peace, comfort and healing to the Ross family. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. God Bless!”