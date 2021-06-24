United Airlines wants planes from Boom Supersonic to fly passengers faster than the speed of sound

Cancel
United Airlines plans to add faster speeds to its passenger airliner fleet within the decade, after agreeing in principle to buy aircraft from Boom Supersonic. Earlier this month, the American air service giant said it has entered a commercial agreement with Boom to buy 15 "Overture" aircraft capable of flying faster than the speed of sound, as long as the new aircraft meet safety, operating and environmental sustainability requirements, according to United. Another 35 aircraft might be purchased, providing the first tranche goes to plan. No financial details were disclosed in a press release.

