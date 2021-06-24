Questions About New Effort To Change Florida Sports Betting

A new ballot initiative purportedly backed by DraftKings and FanDuel was filed this week. If passed, it would allow for statewide commercial mobile sports betting in Florida. The announcement comes as numerous questions swirl about the viability of the mobile provisions within the state’s new compact with the Seminole Tribe. Both the mayor of Miami Beach and the No Casinos group have sent letters to the Department of the Interior urging that the new agreement be rejected.