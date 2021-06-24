Cancel
Florida State

Questions About New Effort To Change Florida Sports Betting

By John Holden
legalsportsreport.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new ballot initiative purportedly backed by DraftKings and FanDuel was filed this week. If passed, it would allow for statewide commercial mobile sports betting in Florida. The announcement comes as numerous questions swirl about the viability of the mobile provisions within the state’s new compact with the Seminole Tribe. Both the mayor of Miami Beach and the No Casinos group have sent letters to the Department of the Interior urging that the new agreement be rejected.

Sports Betting, Legislature, Florida Supreme Court, The Seminole Tribe, Native American, Ballard Partners, Hard Rock International
Florida Statesflcn.com

Operators Push Sports Betting in Florida to be Legalized

Operators are doing their best to get into the Florida sports betting market and push sports betting in Florida to be legalized without having to work with the Seminole Tribe. They have filed a proposed ballot initiative for statewide mobile betting, which would go on the November 2022 ballot. It...
Presidential Electionplaynj.com

Poll: New Jersey Sports Betting Changes Not Supported By Voters

New Jersey sports gamblers wanting to legally bet on Rutgers or Seton Hall may have to continue taking their money across state lines. A November ballot question proposing a change to NJ sports betting law to allow legal wagers on in-state college teams and events does not have a lot of support. A recent poll of registered voters conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University found just 25% in favor of the constitutional amendment.
Florida Statefloridainsider.com

Florida Seminole tribe sports betting plan slapped with legal challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Declaring a “legal fiction,” two pari-mutuel facilities have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a newly approved plan that allows the Seminole Tribe to operate sports betting in Florida. The lawsuit was filed on Friday by owners of Magic City Casino in Miami-Dade County and Bonita Springs Poker...
Ohio StateNational football post

Sports betting deadlines missed in New York, Ohio

It looks like the launch of sports betting will be delayed in New York and Ohio after both states missed key deadlines late last week. In New York, the New York State Gaming Commission had until July 1 to launch a bidding process for online sportsbooks in the state. It was expected this deadline would easily be met since the commission had nearly two and a half months to develop and launch the process.
NFLlegalsportsreport.com

The Week In Sports Betting News: New York Mobile Bid Details

Happy Tuesday, everyone. It is finally getting to be that time of year when sports betting news slows, but we are not quite to the slowest points yet. Let’s be honest: any weekend that presents an opportunity to hammer the over on hot dogs eaten simply cannot be a boring sports betting weekend.
Gamblingthelines.com

What Is The New Maryland Application Review Commission For Sports Betting?

When any activity becomes regulated by a controlling jurisdiction like Maryland sports betting recently has, that always means new duties for officials. Sometimes, that takes the form of a new bureaucracy. That’s essentially the story behind the creation of the Maryland Application Review Commission for sports betting. For future bettors...
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Louisiana Sports Betting

Louisiana sports betting could be ready to launch by the time football season arrives in 2021. That timeline however is a bit in the air as the Louisiana Gaming Control Board is without a chair, which is necessary to finish the rulemaking process. Voters decided in November 2020 to approve...
LotteryLaw.com

New Sports Betting Proposal Pitched to Fund Education

Steering money from gambling to public education convinced Florida voters to sign off on a state lottery more than three decades ago. Now, sports-betting behemoths are banking on a similar strategy to legalize sports gambling across the state in a move that could unravel the cornerstone of a $2.5 billion deal recently struck by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe.
Florida Stategamingintelligence.com

Florida ballot proposal aims to expand sports betting market

A new political committee in Florida is aiming to expand the state’s sports betting market beyond tribal gaming operators through a ballot initiative which has secured approval from the Florida Division of Elections. The approval allows the political committee, Florida Education Champions, to begin canvasing for signatures to place the...
Arizona Statekjzz.org

Arizona Releases New Round Of Draft Rules For Sports Betting

The Arizona Department of Gaming has released a second draft of rules for sports gambling in the state. The public has until midnight Wednesday, July 7, to provide feedback online or via virtual meetings. The Gaming Department says it remains on track for sports betting to go live on opening...
Louisiana Statefox8live.com

La. sports betting delayed until appointment of new regulator

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new roadblock in the race to get sports betting up and running across Louisiana. The state is delaying the implementation of sports gambling until a new gambling regulatory chief is appointed. Former Gaming Control Board Chairman Mike Noel resigned on June 9, rather...
GamblingGamingToday

New York Sports Betting RFA Is Game Of Numbers

It looks like it will come down to tax rates and top scores for mobile sports betting platform providers that want to make it in New York. The New York State Gaming Commission released detailed scoring and pricing rules in its request for applications (RFA) on Friday. Both the RFA and related pre-proposal draft regs will guide the state’s selection of at least two mobile sports wagering platform providers and at least four mobile operators under the fiscal year 2022 state budget, with a tentative application deadline set for Aug. 9, 2021.

