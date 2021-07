After a streaky start to his St. Louis Cardinals career, Nolan Arenado has gotten hot again and is hitting his stride as summer ramps up. The month of June has not gone the way that the St. Louis Cardinals had hoped. Outside of winning the first two against the Arizona Diamondbacks they have gone 7-17 against everyone else. They have seen their division lead turn into an 8.0 game deficit, and the team has been visually playing like they’re pissed off.