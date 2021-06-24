Beckley Prep’s James Okonkwo is WVU Basketball’s First 2023 Commit
James Okonkwo is the first member of the 2023 recruiting class for West Virginia, announcing his commitment on Twitter Thursday afternoon. Okonkwo (6-foot-9, 230 pounds) plays at Beckley Prep in Beckley, WV but is originally from the United Kingdom. Rivals rates him as a four-star recruit and a top-100 prospect in the 2023 class. In his announcement, Okonkwo thanks WVU coach Bob Huggins and assistant Ron Everhart for recruiting him.wvsportsnow.com