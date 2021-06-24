Beckley Prep’s James Okonkwo is WVU Basketball’s First 2023 Commit

Kentucky Sports Radio reports Illinois transfer Kofi Cockburn as indicating Kentucky could be a “serious option” for where he may end up. Cockburn is in the process of setting up visits to schools and will “strongly consider” the Wildcats for his final collegiate season. The 7-foot center added that Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman leaving for Kentucky this offseason were a key reason why he decided to enter the transfer portal, noting that Antigua was “the reason he went to Illinois”. Cockburn recently took his name out of consideration for this year’s NBA Draft.