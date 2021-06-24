Tornado warnings issued for parts of Southeast Nebraska
Tornado warnings were issued for several areas of Southeast Nebraska on Thursday evening as thunderstorms moved through the region. At about 6:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Salem, moving northeast at 20 mph. A second area of rotation capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Salem. The storm prompted a tornado warning in Richardson County, the second tornado warning of the night after a warning was issued earlier in Otoe County.www.tribuneledgernews.com