Michigan State Basketball to face Butler in 2021 Gavitt Games

By McLain Moberg
Posted by 
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 19 days ago
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State basketball will face off against Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse next season as the Big East and Big Ten announced matchups for the 2021 Gavitt Games.

The event began in 2015, serving as an early-season series between two Power 5 conferences. At first, they split the series 4-4 from 2015-17 before the Big Ten took a commanding lead in 2018 and 2019.

Last year, both conferences agreed to cancel the 2020 series once the coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the college basketball season.

However, this season features a 16-team field, including the 2021 Big Ten Champion Michigan and 2021 Big Ten Tournament Champion Illinois.

The Gavitt Games are scheduled for tipoff on Monday, Nov. 15, with Wisconsin hosting Providence while the Fighting Illini travel to Marquette. On Tuesday, the Wolverines will battle Seton Hall (at home), whereas Nebraska takes on Creighton.

The final two days have Michigan State vs. Butler (Nov. 17), Ohio State vs. Xavier (Nov. 18), and Rutgers vs. Depaul (No. 18).

Related
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode LI: Football

East Lansing, Mich. – Every week, Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation takes a deep dive into the State of Michigan State Athletics. Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss the MSU cornerbacks. Last season, Mel Tucker and defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton implemented...
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Opening lines for six Michigan State Football Games

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football will kickoff its 2021 season in 53 days, meaning more and more betting lines are coming out. A number of the Spartans 2021 matchups are now accompanied by point spreads, per BetMGM, including games against Northwestern, Miami (FL.), Indiana, Michigan, Purdue, and Ohio State.
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Michigan State's Mel Tucker ranked 13th-best Head Coach in Big Ten

East Lansing, Mich. – CBS Sports released its 2021 Big Ten football coach rankings on July 7, and once again, Michigan State's Mel Tucker is near the bottom. After going 2-5 in his debut season with the Spartans, several CBS Sports and 247Sports college football insiders assembled the recent list, which ranks Tucker 13th overall, ahead of one other coach in Maryland's Mike Locksley.
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Michigan State Football Predicted to Land 3-star OT Ryan Baer

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State is closing in on another offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. Three-star offensive tackle Ryan Baer picked up four Crystal Ball predictions saying he will choose the Spartans courtesy of Sean Scherer, Justin Thind, Stephen Brooks, and Corey Robinson, who all write for SpartanTailgate.
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

2022 3-star CB Ade Willie Commits to Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich. – The dead period lifted and Michigan State landed seven commitments in June, but MSU isn't done adding to its next recruiting class. Ade Willie, a 2022 three-star cornerback from IMG Academy, committed to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. At 6-foot-1 and 185-pounds, Willie is...

