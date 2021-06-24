Split Road Media opens office in Logansport

Although Split Road Media has only had a storefront office in Logansport since May, you may have seen the company’s work around town.

Split Road designed the new brochure for France Park and its trails, and the new vinyl graphics on The Gray Mill Company delivery truck were made by Split Road.

Owner Bryce Hardesty describes his business as a marketing and branding agency with an expertise in graphic arts.

It’s a mostly business-to-business company, offering new logos, quality printing, signs, T-shirt development, videography (for commercials and promotion), vehicle graphics, photography and websites.

They also do some consumer work and work with a lot of nonprofits, especially with video.

“We’re coming here to fill the void,” said Hardesty. “There’s an awful lot of unique products we can offer.”

The graphics sizes that Split Road works in range from business cards and small, die-cut stickers to full-sized vehicle vinyl appliques.

The wall-sized mural of old train cars on the back wall of the new office, 317 E. Market St., was also made by the company from a photo by local photographer Rich Vorhees.

Hardesty started the company in March 2017 as an offshoot of his family printing business, which started in Rochester in 1974.

He grew up working in the printer’s shop, making money to buy a Super Nintendo and other things, and he came back to work there after college.

“[I] saw opportunities I wanted to get into, so I started this sister company,” he said.

Split Road has about five contractors and freelancers in Logansport and six in Warsaw, where the company also has an office.

The contractors are graphic artists, videographers and can include any professional photographer in the area.

“We can hit more than one channel,” he said. “Everything works together.”

Printing of some sort is still about 50% of what the company does, Hardesty said.

But with everything else, Split Road is a marketing team for small businesses that don’t have that in-house, as well as a full service graphic design and print production company.

Hardesty works as a project manager, overseeing almost everything, from start to finish, and making sure that everything they create for a business is consistent and on deadline.

“We care about that,” he said. “We don’t want anything out our door that we wouldn’t be confident passing out ourselves.”

A lot of graphic artists don’t know about printing, including the difference between digital and offset printing, Hardesty said.

Because of that, they don’t always have the ability to design for every possibility.

“We have the knowledge; we have the quality,” he said. “We make sure it’s done on time.”

Split Road is also sharing office space with The Network, a new entertainment magazine owned by Kevin Burkett, who also does freelance graphic work for Split Road.

Burkett said that the difference with Split Road is that it has him with more than 20 years in graphics and map-making and a local team with 60 years’ combined experience.

The print shop in Rochester has more than 200 years’ combined experience, with “the new guy” being there for 30 years.

“I think that’s the key,” Burkett said.

The video the company does includes commercials, instructionals, culture explanations and even a house flip video similar to television home improvers.

Split Road did the business spotlight videos for Summers Insurance (regular interviews with the firm’s business clients).

Other video clients include Moore & Crimmins, Four Brothers (custom holsters) and Pacesetters real estate.

“We’ve done quite a bit of Logansport businesses,” he said.

The stickers are popular with breweries, and they have also been printing instructional books for products and a series of books that the publisher is selling on Amazon and elsewhere.

Because the office is connected to the State Theater, the magazine and Split Road will also have the same symbiotic relationship with the theater that the previous tenant, The Record Farm, had before moving to the new space at 430 E. Broadway, said Burkett.

They can let people get access to the theater, which doesn’t have regular hours.

“We’re happy we’re still able to occupy this space,” Burkett said.

For those who want to see what Split Road is all about, today, June 25, Split Road Media and The Network will have an open house at the new office, 317 E. Market St.

The ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. with coffee and donuts.

Split Road will have free pizza starting at noon, and musician Joe Damrell will start at 5:30 p.m.

Door prize drawings will be at 6:45 p.m., and four-piece band Astoria Distilling Company will start playing at 7 p.m.