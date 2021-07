As we approach July Fourth, it appears that the United States population will not reach the mark of being “70% vaccinated by the Fourth of July” that had been set as an ambitious goal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that as of July 1, 56.4% of the entire U.S. population had received at least one dose of the vaccine for Covid-19. That might not sound very high, but you have to realize that “entire U.S. population” includes everyone of every age, even those under the age of 12 who have not yet been approved to receive a vaccine.