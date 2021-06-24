Calaveras Community Foundation announces annual competitive grants period

Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) will be accepting applications for its annual competitive grants program from July 1 through July 31. “Nonprofit groups, schools and government agencies in Calaveras are encouraged to focus on that special project that could make a difference in people’s lives or changes that benefit the county or groups,” a CCF press release reads. “Individual donations and corporate partners’ generosity allow CCF to continue to fund viable projects that benefit our county residents, students and seniors.”