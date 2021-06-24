Cancel
Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras Community Foundation announces annual competitive grants period

By Noah Berner
Calaveras Enterprise
 18 days ago

Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) will be accepting applications for its annual competitive grants program from July 1 through July 31. “Nonprofit groups, schools and government agencies in Calaveras are encouraged to focus on that special project that could make a difference in people’s lives or changes that benefit the county or groups,” a CCF press release reads. “Individual donations and corporate partners’ generosity allow CCF to continue to fund viable projects that benefit our county residents, students and seniors.”

