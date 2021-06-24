Cancel
Life Sciences Boom Continues in North America

By Boston Real Estate Times
bostonrealestatetimes.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global life sciences industry has been on the rise, growing more rapidly than ever over the past decade—well before the pandemic struck. In fact, its trajectory only accelerated throughout 2020 and into early 2021—with demand for its products surging and access to capital continuing to greatly expand in both periods, the report said.

