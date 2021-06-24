Life Sciences Boom Continues in North America

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Tate & Lyle PLC ("Tate & Lyle") (LSE: TATE.L) to acquire a controlling stake in its Primary Products business in North America and Latin America and its interests in the Almidones Mexicanos S.A de C.V and DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio-Products Company, LLC joint ventures (collectively, the "Primary Products Business" or the "Company"), through a newly formed company ("NewCo"), for an enterprise value of $1.7 billion. KPS and Tate & Lyle, through affiliates, will each own approximately 50% of NewCo with KPS having Board of Directors and operational control. Completion of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.