Ukrainian member of FIN7 cybercrime gang sentenced in United States

 18 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Ukrainian hacker was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a notorious cybercrime group that stole millions of credit and debit card details from across the United States, the Department of Justice said Thursday. Andrii Kolpakov, 33, was also ordered to pay $2.5...

