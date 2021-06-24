Vice's New Show 'Transnational' to Highlight Trans Rights & Struggles Worldwide

Legends of The Underground, a new documentary airing on HBO today that sheds light on the reality of life for Nigeria’s LGBTQ+ community, opens with a group of young Nigerians sequestered in a bathroom. They change out of men’s clothing into heels and what is traditionally considered women’s garb. By the light of their cellphones, they hastily apply each other’s make-up. What follows is a montage offering a stark reminder of what state-sanctioned homophobia looks like: In one clip, a Nigerian religious leader is railing against the “spirit of homosexuality”; in another, CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour laments the country’s draconian anti-gay policy. Known as the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Bill, the legislation was signed into law by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014. “A population is being driven underground,” she says.