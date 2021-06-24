Cancel
Vice's New Show 'Transnational' to Highlight Trans Rights & Struggles Worldwide

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Transnational' is a new series from Vice World News that's talking about trans rights and resilience in a real way. The show premieres June 24, and is set to feature trans correspondents reporting stories from all over the world. Eva Reign and Alyza Enriquez are correspondents on the show and join us to talk about it.

