Tyler Herro, Heat Coaches Offer Help After 12-Story Condo Building Near Miami Collapses

By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI -- Heat guard Tyler Herro was working out Thursday morning with assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass when they were told there was a more pressing need. Before long, Herro, Quinn and Glass had left the team's arena for the short drive north to Surfside, Florida, where a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed around 1:30 a.m. At least one person was killed, dozens were unaccounted for and teams of rescuers were searching rubble with hope of finding anyone alive.

