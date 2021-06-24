[The Gear Closet] Essential gear for the ultimate car camping getaway
What do a heatwave battering the western United States and a flash flood in the desert have in common? We all want to get to higher ground, ASAP. Whether you’re facing a work week at home without AC or just the dolldrums of early summer, we can bet that your brain is kicking into trip planning mode. If you’re already using Gaia to search for backcountry meadows with adequate snowmelt drainages, you can probably ignore this post. But if your idea of a good time is backing your truck up to a mesa overlook deep in the high desert or cranking up switchbacks to a cool high-country valley, you may want to read our picks for the best car camping gear of the season.freeskier.com
