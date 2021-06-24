[The Gear Closet] Essential gear for the ultimate car camping getaway

Get everything you need for comfortable outdoor sleep with the Campfire Outdoors flying tent. This camping gadget combines a hammock tent, BIVI tent, hammock, and poncho in one product. That way, you won’t have to take multiple gadgets with you when you camp. Best of all, high-quality materials like waterproof ripstop nylon and tear-resistant PU-coated nylon keep this tent durable and reliable. What’s more, this hammock only weighs 5.4 pounds with all its supplies. Yet it still has a capacity of up to 264 lbs. It’s ideal for users up to 6’7″ and is best for single-person, 3-season use. Moreover, the bottom’s tear-resistant PU-coated nylon boasts a 5,000 mm hydrostatic head rate, keeping water out. Moreover, with mosquito protection thanks to the fine hole mesh, you stay free from bites. Finally, all fabrics are oeko-tex 100 certified.