Florida Colleges Will Now Be Required To Survey Political Beliefs Of Faculty, Students

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida signed legislation into law that will require state colleges to survey students and faculty on their political beliefs.

House Bill 233 requires state colleges and universities to conduct annual assessments of the viewpoint diversity and intellectual freedom at their institutions to ensure that Florida’s postsecondary students will be shown diverse ideas and opinions, including those that they may disagree with or find uncomfortable.

“We obviously want our universities to be focused on critical thinking, academic rigor,” DeSantis said during a news conference at Three Oaks Middle School in Fort Myers.

“It used to be thought that a university campus was a place where you’d be exposed to a lot of different ideas,” he added. “Unfortunately, now the norm is, these are more intellectually repressive environments.”

While the law doesn’t delve into what the state government will do with this information, DeSantis suggested budget cuts may be enforced on schools found to be “indoctrinating” students.

“That’s not worth tax dollars and that’s not something that we’re going to be supporting moving forward,” he added.

Two other bills signed into law Tuesday by DeSantis addressed education. HB 5 will force Florida’s Department of Education to create a civics curriculum that will speak to the “evils” of communism and totalitarian regimes, according to the Naples Daily News.

SB 1108 will require Florida college students to take a civics assessment, as well as a civics literacy course, before graduation. High school students will also have to take a civics assessment, which, if passed, will waive the post-secondary test, according to the Naples Daily News.

HB 233 is set to go into effect July 1.

House Bill 5: Civic Education Curriculum

House Bill 5 requires the Florida Department of Education to create an integrated K-12 civic education curriculum that includes an understanding of citizens’ shared rights and responsiblities under the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

It further expands required instruction in high school to include a comparative discussion of political ideologies that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the founding priciples of the United States, such as communism and totalitarianism.

This bill also provides a library of “Portraits in Patriotism” based on personal stories of diverse individuals who demonstrate civic minded qualities, including those who have moved to this country after being persecuted in nations like Cuba and Venezuela..

Senate Bill 1108: Education

Senate Bill 1108 requires state college and state university students to take both a civic literacy course and a civic literacy assessment as a graduation requirement, bridging civics education between our high schools and postsecondary institutions.

The bill further requires high school students to take a civic literacy assessment that has no high stakes consequences. If a high school student passes the test, that student is exempted from the postsecondary test requirement.

The bill also expands the character development curriculum for high school juniors and seniors to include instructions on how to register to vote.

House Bill 233: Postsecondary Education

