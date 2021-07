Anacortes, WA – A Seattle Sailor has died in a boating accident during the inaugural 2021 Race Week PNW in Anacortes, Washington. According to a release from the organization, 58-year old Greg Mueller, a crew member of the J/120 With Grace, died on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 after he reportedly stepped into a line that looped around his foot just as the spinnaker sail filled. A spinnaker is a sail designed specifically for sailing off the wind. The spinnaker fills with wind and balloons out in front of the boat when it is deployed, called flying.