Many have seen the signs for Webster here in Rice County. When you search Webster Minnesota online you pretty much only get the following "Webster is an unincorporated community in Webster Township, Rice County, Minnesota, United States. The community is located at the junction of Rice County Roads 3 and 5. Porter Creek flows through the community." Well, we can add to that now, Webster is also home to a horse rescue that started in 2020, that has already rescued over 70 horses. The horse rescue was news to me, and I only recently found out about Healing Hearts and Hooves as the 501(c)3 non-profit was looking for volunteers to work at Twins games this year.