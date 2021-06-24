Cancel
Heidelberg Instruments Announces Significant Partnership with Large Asia Based Photomask Production Group

By PRWeb
SFGate
 17 days ago

HEIDELBERG, Germany (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Heidelberg Instruments, a leading laser lithography and nanofabrication equipment manufacturer, today announced the biggest single order in its history. This purchase, by a key photomask production group in Asia, includes two systems: a VPG+1400 for producing display photomasks and an ULTRA200 for semiconductor photomask applications. The order is valued between USD 6-10 Million.

www.sfgate.com
