Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mint Dental Recognized as a 2021 Top Patient Rated Pearl Dentist

By PRWeb
SFGate
 18 days ago

PEARL, Miss. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Mint Dental, located at 190 Riverwind E. Drive, Suite 201 in Pearl, MS, has been selected as a 2021 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. This recognition is based on numerous outstanding patient reviews and superior ratings across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory helping consumers easily locate qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area. Mint Dental is among an elite group of dental clinics receiving this award.

www.sfgate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Emergency#Dental School#Pediatric Dentistry#Mint Dental Recognized#Dmd#Pearl#Prweb#Ms#School Of Dentistry
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Related
PoliticsNew Jersey Monthly

Find a Jersey Choice Top Dentist

We asked 6,783 New Jersey dentists to tell us which of their fellow dentists they consider New Jersey’s best practitioners. The result: Our 2021 list of the state’s 606 Top Dentists, as chosen by their peers. View our Methodology, FAQ and Professional Advisory Board. About Allison M. Adams. Dedication to...
Mad River, CAkymkemp.com

Mad River Community Hospital Recognized by Cal Hospital Compare 2020 Honor Roll for Maternity Care and Patient Safety

Mad River Community Hospital (MRCH) is one of 141 hospitals that met or surpassed the statewide target aimed at reducing births via C-sections in first-time mothers with low-risk pregnancies. Of the 141 hospitals, MRCH is one of 52 hospitals to have achieved honor roll status five years running. In addition to Maternity Care, MRCH is honored to be one of 73 adult, acute care hospitals recognized for high safety profiles in comparison to other hospitals for the two years it has been recognized. The Patient Safety Honor Roll offers Californians a rigorously evaluated list of hospitals that have consistently demonstrated a strong culture of safety across multiple departments.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeecourieronline.com

Position Open: General Dentist for Milwaukee Dental Group

Work Site: Milwaukee Dental Group- 5542 W Fond Du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53216. Duties: Examine, diagnose, and treat dental patients, providing a wide range of dental services including teeth cleaning, plaque removal, cavity-filling, dental prosthetics, teeth-whitening, tooth extractions, root canals, and dental surgeries. Prescribe and review X-rays and other tests to diagnose dental problems. Identify and treat tooth decay, and design and fit prosthetics (bridges, crowns and dentures). Apply oral sedation or anesthesia, perform dental procedures and surgeries on diseased tissue and/or bone, and prescribe medication as needed. Educate patients on oral hygiene practices and preventive dental care.
Ashley County, ARsearktoday.com

ACMC announces highest patient rating for hospital and home health services

Ashley County Medical Center has received the highest patient rating for its hospital and home health services from the Centers for Medicare/Medicaid Services. Centers for Medicare/Medicaid Services (CMS) independently conducts annual surveys based on patient feedback of healthcare providers. The rating system accounts for the care received, cleanliness of the hospital, and staff attitude and responsiveness. Providers are rated on a scale of 1-5 Stars, with 5 being the highest possible score based on 10 different questions asked of patients by CMS.
Skin CareStamford Advocate

Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry's Dr. Roberto Velasco Selected as Top Dentists 2021

HOUSTON (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Leading dental facility, Uptown Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry, announced today that their own Dr. Roberto Velasco, D.D.S., has again been selected for the Top Dentists list, soon to be published for 2021 honorees. He has previously been given the honor of appearing on the Top Dentists lists of 2015-2019 and was selected as part of the America’s Best Dentists list in 2020.
Health Servicesriverjournalonline.com

Phelps Neurosurgeon Recognized as ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly

Dr. David Gordon, Chief of Neurosurgery at Phelps Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital, part of Northwell Health, has been recognized by his peers as a 2021 Castle Connolly Top Doctor® in the New York metro region. Dr. Gordon’s clinical expertise focuses on the treatment of vascular diseases of the brain, including aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, skull base tumors and stroke.
Nipomo, CASFGate

Nipomo Family Dentist Reports Why the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance is Important

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. “The American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance is designed to help dental professionals and consumers make informed decisions about dental products,” said Dr. Douglas Ng from Nipomo Family Dentistry. The seal is part of the ADA’s mission to advance oral health to help make sure that dental care products sold to consumers are safe and do what the product manufacturer claims.
Technologyaithority.com

Pearl Granted Patent For AI Dental Radiology Technology

The Technology Was Developed to Facilitate an Ergonomic User Experience for Second Opinion, Pearl’s Flagship Patient-Facing Assistive Radiology Solution. Pearl, the leader in AI solutions for efficiency, accuracy, and consistency in dental care, announced that the United States Patent Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,984,529 entitled “Systems and methods for automated medical image annotation.” The patent covers the technological system underpinning the user interface (UI) of its assistive dental radiology AI device, Second Opinion.
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Virginia's expanded Medicaid dental benefits helping free clinic's patients

As of Thursday, Virginia residents with Medicaid became eligible to use their benefits for expanded comprehensive dental care. At the Shenandoah Community Health Clinic in Woodstock, which provides free and reduced cost medical and dental care for residents in and around Shenandoah County, this is big news for its client base.
HealthNewswise

Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London Adds Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Lung Care

Newswise — LONDON — Mayo Clinic Healthcare, an outpatient clinic that provides personalized health care ranging from preventive screenings and tailored wellness plans to second opinions for complex diagnoses, is adding several medical specialties including cardiology, gastroenterology and pulmonary medicine. The clinic, located at 15 Portland Place in the Harley...
HealthSFGate

HCHB partners with nVoq to improve clinician experience for home health and hospice

Homecare Homebase selects nVoq to be their preferred speech recognition provider. Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the nation’s leading software for home-based care, announces a co-marketing partnership with nVoq Incorporated. HCHB is committed to becoming “better together” by encouraging clinicians to use nVoq’s accurate, secure speech-to-text technology in the office, on the go, or in the home when providing care. nVoq’s suite of leading-edge speech recognition solutions includes nVoq.Mobile Voice for the Android tablet, and nVoq.Voice for Windows users.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthWashington Post

Health-care providers must mandate that their workers be vaccinated. The Hippocratic oath demands it.

Ashish K. Jha is dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. Recently, I accompanied a family member to a cancer clinic at a Boston hospital. We sat together in a full waiting room with 30 or 40 patients and their family members. The sense of fear was palpable. Yes, everyone wore masks and infection rates have fallen dramatically in Massachusetts, but if a single unvaccinated staff member was infected with covid-19, they would put all the patients in that room — many of whom are immunocompromised — at risk of severe illness and potentially death.
NutritionAMA

What doctors wish patients knew about healthy eating

What you eat plays a leading role in your health and well-being. When someone eats healthy, it helps to protect against many chronic diseases such as heart disease, prediabetes, type 2 diabetes and obesity. But with so many fad diets and food recommendations out there, it can be hard for patients to navigate what to eat and what not to eat.
Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

After receiving the Covid vaccine, Grandad was left “paralyzed and fighting for his life.” He is already receiving SMS for the next jab.

He still gets texts to go for his second vaccination”: Desperate family blames rare vaccine side effect after dad is left “paralyzed” and “fighting for life”. “No effective drug or vaccine is without risk. Our advice remains that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in the majority of people,” says the MHRA in response to the Anthony Shingler case.
FitnessPosted by
Well+Good

Why You Should Massage Your Stomach for Better Health, According to a Licensed Massage Therapist

If you're anything like me, you're used to swatting the hands of your loved ones away from your midsection, should they ever attempt to lovingly caress or playfully poke the area. So the idea of letting a perfect stranger knead your belly might sound unappetizing, to say the least. But there are numerous benefits to stomach massage—and the best news is you can do it for yourself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy