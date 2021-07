Before the new location of Central Standard Craft Distillery opens at 320 E. Clybourn St., co-owners Evan Hughes and Pat McQuillan are looking for new employees. Not just a few new employees, the owners are looking to fill 46 positions. They’re holding two job fairs in the parking lot on Monday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 to 4 p.m.