Doxim Expands Market Reach, Announces Launch of Omnichannel CCM Solution in the UK

Ekhosoft announced Ekho Cloud, a cloud-based operational performance management (OPM) software solution for consumer packaged goods (CPG) and food and beverage manufacturers. “Today, we are excited to launch our out-of-the-box OPM software as a service (SaaS) product. Ekho Cloud incorporates and embraces key input from our long-term customers, providing manufacturing-specific tools that enable our customers to improve operations and generate value, rather than configuring and maintaining a bespoke system. We understand the importance of finding the right balance between configurability and ease-of-use and are excited to embark on this SaaS initiative with our current and future customers,” says Jeffrey Maqsoudi, product manager at Ekhosoft. Ekho Cloud provides the core functionality for OPM in a pre-configured, best-of-breed software solution built to uncover performance issues and empower the shop floor to drive and measure improvement initiatives.