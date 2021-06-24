Cancel
Gold and silver lower

By The Associated Press, AP
kdow.biz
 18 days ago

The June gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,775.60 an ounce, down $6.70. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $26.05 an ounce – down six cents.

kdow.biz
