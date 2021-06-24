Proov Announces Approval for its Products in Europe

The European Medicines Agency said Friday it has approved a ramp-up of production at a facility operated by Janssen Biologics V.V., which makes ingredients for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its parent Johnson & Johnson . The approval covers a new building, new equipment and other changes to improve process that will allow the company increase capacity and frequency. The site will support the continued supply of the one-shot vaccine in the European Union. J&J shares were up 0.7% Friday and have gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15%.