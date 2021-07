SEELEY LAKE – Each year the Montana Newspaper Association (MNA), a consortium of 83 news publications throughout the state, sponsors the Better Newspaper Contest. The goal of the contest is to encourage member newspapers to continually strive for excellence in their publications. Participants enter what they consider their best candidates in categories focused on writing, photography and advertising throughout the previous year. Seeley Swan Pathfinder won a gratifying number of awards in the 2021 contest placing just five points short of the Division 1 Excellence Award they won last year. This year that honor went to the Boulder Monitor.