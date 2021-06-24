Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden’s Sister Appears To Capitalize On His Position With Book Deal

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6Vt2_0aeU3hbq00

Kendall Tietz on June 24, 2021

President Joe Biden’s sister will publish a book in April titled “Growing Up Biden: A Memoir,” according to an Amazon pre-order page.

Valerie Biden Owens, a close confidant of the president appears to be capitalizing on his position as president in the new book that appears to go against White House policy, Fox News reported.

“It’s the White House’s policy that the President’s name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities to suggest or in any way — in any way they could reasonably be understood to imply his endorsement or support,” Psaki said at a press briefing in January.

“He’s issued the farthest-reaching executive order with respect to the ethical commitments required of his appointees ever and is very proud of it. And, you know, that’s something that he is committed to conveying to anyone it applies to.”

In the book, “Valerie will share stories from growing up in Delaware, to helping raise Joe Biden’s sons after the tragic loss of their mother and sister, to her integral role on his many political campaigns,” according to description from the Amazon pre-order page.

The news comes on the heels of Hunter Biden’s debut in the art world. One gallery owner, Alex Acevedo of Alexander Gallery in Midtown Manhattan, admitted that the art would be worth less if it wasn’t for the Biden name, the New York Post reported. Biden’s art dealer, Georges Berge, told artnet in an interview that his paintings cost between $75,000 to half a million dollars.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art World#Art Dealer#Fox News#The White House#Alexander Gallery#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Amazon
Related
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

Pasco County Deputy-Involved Shooting In Dade City Ends In Suicide

DADE CITY, FL. – One man is dead after an armed barricaded situation Monday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff, at approximately 9:50 p.m., deputies were attempting to locate an individual to serve warrants when the individual fired shots from inside a residence towards deputies outside. Deputies say the individual...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden faces Cuba crisis

White House efforts to avoid dealing with the Cuba issue have blown up amid protests on the island, congressional backlash and political pressure from the South Florida Cuban community. Why it matters: Joe Biden's performance in South Florida during the 2020 election explains his wariness — he was crushed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Hunter Biden's art deal will keep buyers' identities a secret

When Hunter Biden's art is sold later this year, the public won't know who's buying his paintings —and neither will Hunter Biden, the White House, or his father, President Biden. According to a White House official, any buyer's identity will be kept secret by the gallery owner. However, buyers may...
POTUSBBC

White House defends role in Hunter Biden art sale

The White House has defended its role in helping to broker a deal that will shroud art deals by President Joe Biden's son in secrecy. Paintings by Hunter Biden are expected to fetch up to $500,000 (£360,000) apiece at auction this autumn. The president's spokeswoman said "reasonable safeguards" had been...
POTUSTelegraph

The Art of the Deal: Is a painting by Hunter Biden really worth $500,000?

White House ethics experts have expressed alarm at plans to sell paintings by Hunter Biden for up to half a million dollars each. The US president's son has reinvented himself as an artist after a turbulent struggle with addiction. Many painters find success elusive, particularly at the beginning of their...

Comments / 1

Community Policy