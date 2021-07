Crews were hard at work last week carrying out the demolition of Bellerive Hall on South Campus at the University of Missouri–St. Louis. The building was torn down and the land is being restored as part of the university’s plan to decrease UMSL’s footprint by consolidating some campus buildings and reducing deferred maintenance. The School of Social Work had resided in Bellerive Hall before moving its offices to renovated space on the fourth floor of the Social Science and Business Building on North Campus last summer.