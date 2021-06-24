Cancel
Botisimo Announces Envy Gaming as New Strategic Investor and Client

Latest Partnership Strengthens Botisimo's Position in Esports Industry. Botisimo, provider of the most comprehensive set of tools enabling streamers to better engage their audiences and monetize their efforts, today announces that Envy Gaming, one of the most valuable esports and entertainment organizations in the world, has made a strategic investment in Botisimo. As part of the long-term relationship, Adam Rymer, CEO of Envy Gaming, will join Botisimo as a board member, and Envy will also use Botisimo's technology for its esports players, streamers and content creators.

