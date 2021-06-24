Jill Biden Wore the Shoe Trend Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Also Love
As a fashion editor who looks at celebrity outfits all day long, I have an eye for identifying common themes among their fashion choices. Hailey Bieber and Kacey Musgraves, for instance, are both fans of the same bikini brand, while Jennifer Lopez and Irina Shayk are both supporters of the lingerie-as-outerwear trend. My latest ID? First Lady Dr. Jill Biden just wore the shoe trend that both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle also love: espadrilles.www.whowhatwear.com