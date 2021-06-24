Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Botisimo Announces Envy Gaming as New Strategic Investor and Client

By PRWeb
Register Citizen
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Partnership Strengthens Botisimo’s Position in Esports Industry. Botisimo, provider of the most comprehensive set of tools enabling streamers to better engage their audiences and monetize their efforts, today announces that Envy Gaming, one of the most valuable esports and entertainment organizations in the world, has made a strategic investment in Botisimo. As part of the long-term relationship, Adam Rymer, CEO of Envy Gaming, will join Botisimo as a board member, and Envy will also use Botisimo’s technology for its esports players, streamers and content creators.

www.registercitizen.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Envy Gaming#Competitive Gaming#Investor#Trovo#Llc#Millennial#Mason Bridge#Gray Television#Botisimo Com#The Call Of Duty League#Dallas Fuel#The Overwatch League#Team Envy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Esports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
Park City, UTslenterprise.com

Amp Human, Momentous merge

Amp Human, a Park City-based human performance company, has merged with performance nutrition marketer Momentous of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The companies said that the new company will operate under the Momentous brand name. Amp Human developed and markets PR Lotion, a bicarb-based product that the company said allows athletes to...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Beacon Biosignals And Cyclerion Therapeutics Announce Strategic Partnership

BOSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN) and Beacon Biosignals today announced an extended and expanded strategic partnership between the two companies. This collaboration is expected to identify disease-relevant biomarkers to refine patient selection and endpoints to guide the clinical development of Cyclerion's investigational therapeutics for neurological diseases associated with cognitive impairment.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sequanta And Mission Bio Announce Strategic Partnership

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequanta Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Sequanta") and Mission Bio. ("Mission Bio") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership, providing high-quality single-cell sequence services using Mission Bio's products to customers in mainland China. With this new and important collaboration, customers in...
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

Hub International announces team for its private client practice

Hub International has hired Darby Winters as vice president for the El Paso office’s private client practice. The insurance firm also promoted Karen Porras to senior private client advisor. Porras and Winters will work together in the private client practice, which offers personal insurance products, including protection for homes and automobiles and against exposure to litigation and personal liability. Winters has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina and is pursuing a master of public administration degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. Before joining Hub International, she traveled abroad for several years teaching English in rural Japan and Paris, France. Porras joined Hub International in 2018 and served as a personal lines account manager. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix.
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

Newtopia Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

Debuts CEO Podcast Interview with Jeff Kone of The Wall Street Resource. TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention, today announced the launch of its new investor relations website. The Company's updated website features a streamlined design, improved functionality and intuitive access to essential investor information, from company press releases, financial data and stock information to recent webcasts and more. Developed with the user-experience top of mind, Newtopia's investor website has been optimized for viewing across all desktop and mobile devices.
Cleveland, OHaustinnews.net

Mace(R) Security International Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products,today announced the launch of its updated and refreshed investor relations website, https://corp.mace.com/. The updated website offers intuitive access to essential financial information, including company news, stock information, presentations and webcasts, OTCQX and SEC filings, corporate governance, and more.
Philadelphia, PAmartechseries.com

Powers Brand Communications Announces New Franchise Clients

Powers Brand Communications, the Philadelphia-based public relations and content marketing firm, announced several new franchise clients including Jabz Boxing, PrimoHoagies, Auxo Medical, and Mr. Mac’s. “We are thrilled to welcome these amazing brands to our client roster,” said Vince Powers, Founder and CEO, Powers Brand Communications. “Jabz Boxing, PrimoHoagies, Auxo...
NFLSFGate

Notion Consulting Announces Strategic Advisory Board To Provide Strategic and Operational Perspectives, Ideas, and Advocacy

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Notion Consulting, a global change-leadership consultancy, announced the launch of its inaugural Strategic Advisory Board. The company’s two senior partners, Christine Andrukonis and Diana Vienne, have tapped four renowned industry thought leaders to provide external strategic and operational perspectives, ideas, and advocacy, to empower the consulting firm’s continued growth. Based in the New York City metropolitan area and recently celebrating their six-year anniversary, Notion Consulting’s team is comprised of a diverse set of change and transformation consultants and creatives that span three continents.
Businesschatsports.com

Envy Gaming appoints three new Executives to Board of Directors

North American esports organisation Envy Gaming has expanded its Board of Directors with the addition of three new Media and Entertainment Executives. JDA.media CEO Angela Betasso, Tupelo Honey Founder and CEO Cary Glotzer, and Hilton Howell III, have all joined Envy’s board in a move that will see the addition of two new directors, and fill one existing empty seat.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

DraftKings enters strategic agreement to promote responsible gaming

DraftKings Wednesday announced it’s entered a strategic consulting agreement with the Division on Addiction at Cambridge Health Alliance to address and promote responsible gaming. In coordination with DraftKings Responsible Gaming team, The Division (affiliated with Harvard Medical School) will create a systems-based safer play approach to train employees across the...
Businessvgchartz.com

Konami and Bloober Team Announce Strategic Partnership - News

Konami and The Medium developer Bloober Team have announced the two have signed a strategic cooperation to jointly develop select games and echange know-how. "It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work," said Bloober Team President Piotr Babieno. "The fact that such a renowned company as KONAMI has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market."
BusinessBusiness Insider

Columbian Financial Group Announces Strategic Transaction with Constellation

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Company ("Columbian") today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a strategic transaction with Constellation Insurance Holdings, Inc. ("Constellation"). This includes the conversion of Columbian to a stock company and the issuance of all of its newly issued stock to Constellation pursuant to a sponsored demutualization. Constellation, an insurance holding company, is backed by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("CDPQ") and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ("Ontario Teachers'"), two of North America's largest and premier long-term institutional investors.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

KORE Power Announces Strategic Partnership with Cleanhill Partners

KORE Power, Inc., (“KORE Power” or “KORE”) the leading U.S.-based developer of battery cell technology for the energy storage and electric transportation industries, announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Cleanhill Partners (“Cleanhill”), a private equity firm pursuing investments in the energy transition sector that contribute to decarbonization. Cleanhill has invested in KORE Power as part of the strategic partnership.
New York City, NYStamford Advocate

Out East Announces Strategic Expansion With New Distributors

The Lifestyle Wine Portfolio is Now Available in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and South Carolina. Out East, the female founded, sustainable wine company founded in New York City in 2018 by Cori Lee Seaberg and Patrick Mitchell, today announced new partnerships with distributors along the East Coast in key markets including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, South Carolina and Florida.
BusinessDaily Camera

WaveLynx, YourSix announce strategic partnership

WaveLynx Technologies Corp., which develops access-control devices and credentials, has entered into a strategic partnership with Minnesota-based physical-security-as-a-service provider YourSix Inc. YourSix provides cyber-secure cloud surveillance and access-control solutions. Its system integrates with WaveLynx’s line of Ethos Readers and Credentials and soon will integrate the WaveLynx MyPass Mobile Credentials into...
BusinessWoonsocket Call

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Announces Launch of New Corporate and Investor Relations Websites

Neptune Announces Launch of New Corporate and Investor Relations Websites. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced it has launched new corporate overview and investor relations websites.
New York City, NYStamford Advocate

CardSnacks Business Announces Major Upgrade to Employee and Client Engagement Platform

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Mobigram LLC, the creator of the top-rated mobile greeting card application CardSnacks, today announced a major upgrade to CardSnacks Business, a service launched last year that allows business customers to use electronic greetings and gift cards to strengthen engagement with customers, employees, and other constituents. CardSnacks Business combines the convenience and scalability of electronic messaging with the personalization, thought, and fun of paper greeting cards.
Businessmediapost.com

Young & Laramore Wins Four New Clients

Independent creative agency Young & Laramore has announced four new business wins: Gainbridge, Rust-Oleum’s EpoxyShield, Sound United and Bit-O-Honey. The partnership with Gainbridge began with The Indianapolis 500, coinciding with the company’s role as the presenting sponsor of the iconic race. A relatively new entrant in the financial services sector, Gainbridge tapped Y&L for all strategy, creative, digital, social and media.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Granting of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic') announces that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants, entitling them to purchase up to a total of 2,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.39 per share for a period of five years. The options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy