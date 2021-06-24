Style Conversational Week 1442: Bar har har

Today in History Today is Sunday, July 11, the 192nd day of 2021. There are 173 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On July 11, 1995, the U.N.-designated “safe haven” of Srebrenica (sreh-breh-NEET’-sah) in Bosnia-Herzegovina fell to Bosnian Serb forces, who then carried out the killings of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys. On this date: In 1798, the U.S. Marine Corps was formally re-established by a congressional act that also created the U.S. Marine Band. In 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Hamilton died the next day.) In 1859, Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimed for the first time. In 1936, New York City’s Triborough Bridge (now officially the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge) linking Manhattan, Queens and The Bronx was opened to traffic. In 1955, the U.S. Air Force Academy swore in its first class of cadets at...