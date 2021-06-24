Style Conversational Week 1442: Bar har har
(Want to picnic with the Losers on Saturday, July 3? See the section at the bottom of this column.) The Style Invitational continues, year by year, to amass its en-PSYCH!-lopedia of misinformation, and in Week 1438 we turned to fictoids — fake trivia items — about the legal system: courts, laws, law enforcement. This week's results are the top 40 among the 1,200 entries I received (along with another 200 or so headline/subhead suggestions).