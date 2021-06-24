Early Americans sacrified all for freedom and a new government

Where in the Constitution or Bill of Rights does the phrase “Separation of Church and State” occur?. Anybody? The answer is never. Wait a minute! Are you sure? Well, yes. You can look too. Our Founding Fathers were all believers in the Divine Creator. Some were founders of the Maryland Bible Society and American Bible Society. At least one was a chaplin. So where did this phrase come from? To understand the “intent” of the legislators who pass any law, one must look at the where the discussions that took place at the time the law was being debated were recorded.