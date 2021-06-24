Early Americans sacrified all for freedom and a new government
"Our lives, our fortunes, our sacred honor," when and where were these words actually written?. On July 4, 1776 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in Independence Hall, 56 men had gathered to declare freedom from Great Britian. These were not obscure men, but well-educated men, men of means. Some were jurists, lawyers and farmers. After many drafts by well-known Thomas Jefferson, they signed the Declaration of Independence as we know it today.www.pratttribune.com
Comments / 35