Zhang Zhizhen 1st Chinese man in Wimbledon draw in Open era

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 17 days ago

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Zhang Zhizhen is the first man representing China to earn a spot in the main draw at Wimbledon in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were admitted to Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Zhang won three matches in qualifying rounds for Wimbledon, capped by...

