Stars sign forward Rhett Gardner for 2 years, $1.5 million

The Dallas Stars have a unique approach to the offseason this year. While every team wants to add to their roster for the upcoming season, the Stars are very much adding from within. They will be helped by the return of Ben Bishop, Tyler Seguin, and Alexander Radulov, who all missed most or all of the 2020-21 season with injuries. They will also have a fully healthy Roope Hintz, Joel Hanley, Radek Faksa, and Joel Kiviranta after each player missed time and played through injuries last season. That is a large boost in itself, and it is possible that general manager Jim Nill believes that those are all of the additions needed at this time. However, the Stars will be losing a player to the Seattle Kraken at the expansion draft, they will not be re-signing Andrew Cogliano, and they saw last season how quickly injuries shatter a lineup. It would be smart for them to add some help to ensure that does not happen again.