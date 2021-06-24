Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rome in Silver Closes a Chapter with the ‘Makeshift Moon’ EP

By Zachary Lefevre
edmidentity.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRome in Silver wraps up his three-part series with the genre-bending, five-track Makeshift Moon EP that’s landed on bitbird. Last year, Rome in Silver set off on his latest creative journey with the news that he would be delivering a series of three EPs for his growing fanbase to feast their ears on. The first two EPs, Like Lightning and Forever Flame, gifted fans huge tracks like “Fade” with POPCULTR, “Yoko”, “Skin”, and “Friends” with chæ, to name a few. In a crescendo of an ending, Rome in Silver has gone all out on this epic five-track finale and puts a bow on the series with the release of Makeshift Moon.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Silver#Music Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Visual Artnd.edu

When in Rome

Professor Steven Semes’ Roman epiphany came one morning while he was watching a wall dry. He was standing in Piazza Navona, staring at the freshly renovated church of Sant’Agnese in Agone, a Baroque landmark more than 300 years old. The scaffolding had just come down, “and the façade was still dripping wet from the restoration process, which involves a gentle wash of water for a long period,” Semes says. “I remember going up and just touching the travertine, which was so perfectly crisp.”
Musicedmidentity.com

CHANEY Crafts a Summer Mix Dripping with House Heaters

UK-based house DJ and producer CHANEY is riding the wave of his recent single “Always Come Back” and spun up a mix to celebrate. Multi-talented artist CHANEY has been destined for a career in music ever since his earliest days while growing up in Swindon, UK. First joining his brother’s band and touring pubs, he inevitably pursued his passions as a solo artist and signed a publishing deal before he was even 18. During this time he honed his skills as a singer/songwriter, but dance music beckoned CHANEY to explore the genre as he began to play around with different beats while finding a passion for raving as well.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
CelebritiesIn Style

Kim Kardashian Wore a Tight Lace Dress With Ovary Cutouts in Vatican City

Never one to shy away from showing off some skin, Kim Kardashian wasn't going to let a visit to the Vatican in Rome deter her signature style. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed on the streets of Rome wearing a bodycon, off-the-shoulder, long lace dress which included some midsection cutouts. Two pieces of fabric tied together in the midsection revealed cutouts in her upper torso, as well as two lower cutouts — or ovary cutouts, as we recently coined Bella Hadid's take on the trend.
Musicthefocus.news

RIP Lil Neff: Death of DC rapper at 21 shocks fans

News of Lil Neff’s death broke on Friday, 9 July 2021, shocking friends and fans of the DC rapper. Lil Neff passed away at the age of 21. He was born on 1 November 1999. He rose to prominence between 2013 and 2015, after dropping his two viral songs “Tap Boomin” and “FSCM.” Lil Neff was growing in popularity on the DC rap scene, having accumulating a large social media following. As of his death, Neff had over 37,000 Instagram followers.
Restaurantsrollingout.com

Entire restaurant crew quits at the same time

After an alleged argument with management, an entire McDonald’s crew in California walked out mid-shift — leaving nothing but a sign on the door. A viral video posted June 28 on Tiktok shows an empty McDonald’s restaurant in the middle of the day — customers outside, no staff inside. There was simply a sign on the door which read, “Everyone quit | We are closed.”
Astronomyastronomynow.com

The Moon, Mars and Venus cosy up close

Soon after sunset on Monday (12 July) there’s an opportunity to see a close encounter between Venus and Mars, with a crescent Moon nearby. The planets get closer the following night but the Moon has moved away. To witness this planetary conjunction, you’ll need to find yourself a decent view...
Swimming & SurfingBBC

Olympic hopeful spent lockdown training 'in a makeshift pool'

Olympic hopeful spent lockdown training 'in a makeshift pool'. At just 17 years old, Evie Davis has already represented Team GB at the European Swimming Championships and set a British swimming record. But when pools closed during the pandemic, the teenager from Bromley, south London, found herself having to train...
Musicfloodmagazine.com

In Conversation: Half Waif on Closing One Chapter and Beginning Another with “Mythopoetics”

Over the past decade, Nandi Rose has created music under the name Half Waif, with each project she’s released carrying its own distinct flavor. Early albums Kotekan and Probable Depths are enticing blends of full electronic influences and acoustic joy, and last year’s The Caretaker was a quieter, meditative journey through isolation. While pop elements have always been part of Rose’s musical DNA, they’ve come to the forefront more than ever on her new album Mythopoetics. While reflecting on some of the more painful memories in her life, Rose uses the bright hum and catchy choruses of pop music to move into a more hopeful future, aided by longtime collaborator and producer Zubin Hensler. It’s also perhaps the purest look into Rose as a human and musician yet, as she views it as the culmination of her journey so far, the album she’s been aiming to make for years.
SciencePosted by
Upworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!. Most historians have credited the Greeks with...
Musicedmidentity.com

Télépopmusik Celebrates 20 Years of “Breathe” with Remixes

Moscoman, Digitalism, Juicy Cola, and more put their spin on iconic tune “Breathe” by Télépopmusik to celebrate its 20th anniversary!. Since first coming together over two decades ago, 2square and Antipop have graced the world with some of the dance music scene’s most beloved tunes as Télépopmusik. During this time the French duo released albums like Angel Milk and just last year they delivered Everybody Breaks the Line – their first full-length album in 15 years that was filled with collaborators such as Sylvia Black and Angela McCluskey. But 2021 marks something truly special as their debut album Genetic World turns 20 years old, and along with it their most iconic single “Breathe.”
SocietyBakersfield Channel

Makeshift memorial in Surfside unites families and friends

MELISSA MARRERO — A makeshift memorial site right across the street from the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, is just one of the many ways the community is coming together. "Their spirits and their souls will always remain among us, for all of the. For everybody here," said Christina Fuentes.
EntertainmentThe New Yorker

The Big Nap: Chapter 1

This is Part 1 of a three-part serialization. The detective woke up just after dawn. It was a typical morning. His knees were scraped and bruised, his clothes were damp and soiled, and his teeth felt like someone had socked him in the jaw. He reached for the bottle he kept under his pillow and took a sloppy swig. The taste was foul, but it did the trick. Now he could sit up and think. Now he could start to figure out how to somehow face another goddam day.
Musicedmidentity.com

Lazy Ants Presents ‘PippoBiden’ on Psycho Disco

Lazy Ants gives house lovers an anthem for their next nighttime swim with the two-track PippoBiden EP, out now on Psycho Disco. The grooves of the discotheque are very much alive when the lights are turned down low, and underground warehouses are reborn again this summer as fans gather to dance their blues away under the disco ball with friends. Italian DJ, producer, and rave veteran, Lazy Ants, joined in on the party with two fresh tracks found within his PippoBiden EP to help solidify his rise as an artist in the scene.
Musicedmidentity.com

This Never Happened Releases ‘V’ to Mark Fifth Anniversary

This Never Happened is celebrating their fifth anniversary in style with a compilation that features tracks from some of the label’s beloved artists. After honing his skills and becoming a standout member of the Anjunadeep family in the mid-2010s, Lane 8 set off on a mission to create a home not just for his own music but highly-curated artists as well. Thus saw the birth of This Never Happened, his brand that doesn’t just feature unique shows where music and living in the now is the focus, but a label that has delivered some of the most stunning tunes in the melodic house realm as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy