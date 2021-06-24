Rome in Silver Closes a Chapter with the ‘Makeshift Moon’ EP

Over the past decade, Nandi Rose has created music under the name Half Waif, with each project she’s released carrying its own distinct flavor. Early albums Kotekan and Probable Depths are enticing blends of full electronic influences and acoustic joy, and last year’s The Caretaker was a quieter, meditative journey through isolation. While pop elements have always been part of Rose’s musical DNA, they’ve come to the forefront more than ever on her new album Mythopoetics. While reflecting on some of the more painful memories in her life, Rose uses the bright hum and catchy choruses of pop music to move into a more hopeful future, aided by longtime collaborator and producer Zubin Hensler. It’s also perhaps the purest look into Rose as a human and musician yet, as she views it as the culmination of her journey so far, the album she’s been aiming to make for years.