Rome in Silver Closes a Chapter with the ‘Makeshift Moon’ EP
Rome in Silver wraps up his three-part series with the genre-bending, five-track Makeshift Moon EP that’s landed on bitbird. Last year, Rome in Silver set off on his latest creative journey with the news that he would be delivering a series of three EPs for his growing fanbase to feast their ears on. The first two EPs, Like Lightning and Forever Flame, gifted fans huge tracks like “Fade” with POPCULTR, “Yoko”, “Skin”, and “Friends” with chæ, to name a few. In a crescendo of an ending, Rome in Silver has gone all out on this epic five-track finale and puts a bow on the series with the release of Makeshift Moon.edmidentity.com
