ACLU suing Georgia over healthcare access for transgender people

ATLANTA — The American Civil Liberties Union has announced a lawsuit being filed against the state of Georgia on behalf transgender Georgians.

According to the ACLU, the state has been denying transgender Georgians on Medicaid access to medically necessary healthcare.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a series of tweets announcing the lawsuit, the ACLU share the story of two transgender women, Shon and Gwendolyn, who have not consistently had access to healthcare until becoming eligible for Medicaid.

They say that Georgia is one of 10 states that bans gender-affirming health care, even if doctors say it is medically necessary for their patients.

“We will keep fighting until all trans and non-binary people are able to live openly, authentically, and without the fear of discrimination,” one tweet reads.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The lawsuit is being filed alongside the ACLU of Georgia and law firm King & Spalding LLP, an international firm based in Atlanta.

©2021 Cox Media Group