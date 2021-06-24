FedEx Goal Is To Hire 200 This Saturday at Open House in Portage

A while back I did an article on discontinued Kellogg's cereals. In all fairness to Post, I figured I should do the same for them. Post has a nice long line of cereals, past & present.....maybe even more than Kellogg's. In the 1990s thru the 2000s, Post released so many different cereals, with many being discontinued. Aside from the usual reason of not enough sales, many of these cereals were kid-aimed and were distributed as a “limited edition” in order to cash in on current fads, movies, cartoon characters, sporting events, etc. Thus, many titles died out after a year or two.