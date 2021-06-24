Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

David Crosby Losing Ability to Play Guitar

By Martin Kielty
Posted by 
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David Crosby revealed that tendonitis was robbing him of the ability to play guitar and that he expected to be forced to give up performing in around a year’s time. In a recent interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, the singer-songwriter noted he was comfortable with the fact he was nearing his death but that he planned to continue working on music for as long as he could.

krna.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Crosby
Person
Howard Stern
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Beauty & Fashionwfav951.com

David Crosby Not Sure If He’ll Ever Tour Again

David Crosby isn't sure if he'll ever tour again. The 1960's icon turns 80 next month and releases his latest solo album, For Free, on July 23rd. The album — named after “Croz's” cover of the Joni Mitchell classic — features a new cover portrait by Joan Baez, and contributions from his son and bandmate James Raymond, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, and the Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald.
MusicMiddletown Press

David Crosby on Channeling Steely Dan, Turning 80, and How His New Album Saved Him

The past couple of years have not been easy on David Crosby. After the pandemic made it impossible for him to tour, his financial situation grew so dreary that he feared the bank would take away his house. The tendonitis that’s been plaguing his hands has advanced to the point where it’s difficult for him to play guitar. He’s also had to watch his beloved country get ripped in half by a president who refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power, and endure the loss of his biological son, Beckett Cypher, who was raised by Melissa Etheridge.
EntertainmentPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

David Crosby Didn’t Want to Sell His Publishing Rights

David Crosby admitted he didn't want to sell the publishing rights to his catalog of songs, but the deal allowed him to get on with his life and stop worrying about money. Following the lead of many veteran artists in recent times, Crosby signed a deal with Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group that paid him a lump sum in return for the corporation becoming entitled to profit from use of his music.
MusicMusicRadar.com

How to play Jimi Hendrix-style rhythm guitar parts

Jimi Hendrix is rightly hailed as one of the most influential guitarists of all time, but it's important to note how important his rhythm playing approach was to his impact. He created a hybrid of chord work with fills in his style that set the benchmark on what the guitar could achieve in a power trio.
Musicacousticguitar.com

Learn to Play Fast on Guitar by Practicing Slowly

From the March 2018 issue of Acoustic Guitar | BY PAUL MEHLING. Do you want to play acoustic guitar with more clarity and precision—especially at faster tempos? Learn to play fast by practicing slowly; make sure that you play everything with 100 percent accuracy before bringing it up to tempo.
MusicMusicRadar.com

4 ways to play guitar like John Lennon

Guitar lessons: John Lennon once famously said, “Before Elvis, there was nothing.” No surprise, then, that US rock ’n’ roll provided the principal influences for his early playing style, as well as rockabilly and skiffle. His guitar role during The Beatles’ early years was mainly confined to rhythm, laying down...
Celebritiessocietyofrock.com

David Crosby On Dating Joni Mitchell And Publicly Breaking Off With Him

He’s “Grateful” For The Time He Spent With Her. It was in 1967 when David Crosby first saw Joni Mitchell, as she was performing at a club in Coconut Grove, Florida. He brought her to Los Angeles and essentially helped kick off her music career, and he even helped produce her debut album. Of course it wasn’t long before they began dating and she was propelled to superstardom.
MusicMusicRadar.com

4 ways to play guitar like George Harrison

George Harrison was the archetypal lead guitarist. Like all great players, his style was the result of an eclectic mix of influences. Big Bill Broonzy, Django Reinhardt, Slim Whitman, Chet Atkins, Carl Perkins and Lonnie Donegan were all inspiration for the young Harrison. By listening to a wide range of...
Musicdayton.com

Blues Traveler to perform at JD Legends on Friday

After being sidelined for most of 2020, Blues Traveler returned to the road in early July. The summer tour for the platinum selling act behind the hit song “Run-Around” includes a stop at JD Legends in Franklin on Friday, July 16. “All things considered, my family and the band all...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

David Crosby opens up on relationship with 14-year-old Drew Barrymore

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young rocker David Crosby has opened up in a new interview about taking in Drew Barrymore when she was just 14 years old. In an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, David Crosby spoke of the situation that lead to the previously troubled actress to live with him following her emancipation.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Jason Crosby to tour with Jackson Browne

Fast forward to the night of Oct. 29, 2021. You are sitting in a great seat at Chase Center in San Francisco. Onstage is your favorite guy, Jackson Browne, fronting his nine-piece band. You glance up at the huge screen above the stage and think, “Hey, don't we see that guy shopping at Whole Foods?"
Musicacousticguitar.com

Learn How to Play Guitar Online in 2021

There was some good news in 2020, at least if you’re a fan of the guitar. While we were all deprived of human contact for a year, cultural trends suggested that playing guitar might be the next best thing. And there’s more than one way to learn guitar online—whether it’s from an app or online lessons. According to Rolling Stone, Guitar Center’s online sales “more than doubled” in 2020, and by January of this year, Sweetwater was selling “a thousand guitars every day.” Last fall, Guitar World reported that Fender had sold “more guitars in 2020 than any other year in its history.”
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD Confirms ANDY SNEAP Will Once Again Play Guitar For JUDAS PRIEST On Upcoming Tour

JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford spoke to Metal Pilgrim about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I remember that month [of writing sessions] that we had [in February 2020] at Glenn's [Tipton, PRIEST guitarist] studio. It was incredible. I love the start of any process of making a record, because anything can happen. We've always said, with PRIEST, is that we never really have an agenda or have an idea. The closest we got to that philosophy was the 'Firepower' album. We really wanted to focus on the classic elements of PRIEST, and I think we got the job done. So this next one will have its own legs, like they all do, its own character. Yeah, just talking now, I can hear the songs in my head, and they're great. You think you can only go so far, but this proves that that's a disputed idea. You can go as far as you wanna go, as long as you're channeling all the proper ingredients, and the proper ingredients of PRIEST have always been the energy of metal, the power of metal, the endless opportunities. And all of that is embedded in the fact that myself and Richie [Faulkner, PRIEST guitarist] and Glenn are still as hungry for writing new PRIEST material as we ever were. Particularly Glenn and myself have been doing it forever, but since Richie's been with us, even more so. Richie's like this endless well of riffs and ideas. It's just, like, 'Oh my God. We need to stop now. We need to digest everything that you've just played us.''
Crossville, TNCrossville Chronicle

Guitar virtuoso Johnson plays Palace Friday

The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville is the perfect venue to come out of the July heat and hear some amazing acoustic music by the guy Tommy Emmanuel once exclaimed, “Jacob rocks!”…and if that doesn’t impress you, Johnson is the 2019 Don Gibson Songwriter Award “Grand Prize Winner.”. Part virtuoso...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Spotlight: Harper Bloom

SOUNDS LIKE: Enigmatic storytelling spun through a web of warm, homely folk. LATEST DROP: Faith, Sex & Skin (EP out now independently) I am currently using a Cort GA1F-ABW National grand auditorium acoustic guitar. I had been using an old steel-stringed dreadnought Ibanez for about ten years, and I thought I should probably have a spare in case the string breaks at a gig. I really love my Ibanez though, it has a lovely warm and earthy tone, and it was pretty great value too – around $700. When I was buying the Cort, someone had told me that Cort actually manufactures Ibanez guitars (which could be wrong), but I loved the grand auditorium shape and cutaway of this particular Cort guitar and I thought it had a similar earthy sound to my current Ibanez when amplified.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS BRODERICK Play JASON BECKER's 'Perpetual Burn' On JASON's Original Hurricane Guitar

A video of former MEGADETH guitarist Chris Broderick playing the Jason Becker song "Perpetual Burn" on Jason's white, 22-fret Hurricane guitar can be seen below. The instrument, pictured on the cover of CACOPHONY's genre-defining "Speed Metal Symphony" and used to record Becker's groundbreaking solo album "Perpetual Burn", is one of three rare guitars being offered through Guernsey's Auctions, the prestigious New York auction house renowned for offering unique memorabilia and artifacts. These guitars are being sold as part of a fundraiser, co-organized by DRAGONFORCE guitarist Herman Li, to provide funds for Jason's ongoing battle with ALS.
MusicNew Haven Register

Hear George Harrison's Unreleased Acoustic Demo 'Cosmic Empire'

Ahead of the 50th=anniversary reissue of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, Capitol and UMe have shared the first unreleased track from the collection, the acoustic demo “Cosmic Empire.”. Prior to the 1970 album’s six-week recording sessions, Harrison spent two days — May 26th and 27th, 1970 — demoing 30...
GolfPGA Tour

Russell Henley’s guitar playing provides outlet from stress on TOUR

Russell Henley has had a strong season on the course with seven top-25 finishes. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Russell Henley knows better than to quit his day job. Even so, he has enjoyed occasionally getting up on stage and playing his guitar with the likes of Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and the alternative rock band, O.A.R. over the years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy