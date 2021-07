Statues of Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria were torn down in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by protesters furious over the recent discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves of indigenous children.Demonstrators also brought down a statue of the 18th century Royal Navy captain James Cook during protests on Canada Day, a national holiday to mark the country’s confederation.The protests came amid growing outrage after at least 750 unmarked graves were found at Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan and another 215 were found buried in Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.At least 150,000 Indigenous children were separated...