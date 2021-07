There was a wave of what I’ll call bemusement in crypto circles last Friday when blockchain firm Block.One and investors including Peter Thiel announced they would take the cryptocurrency exchange Bullish public. The listing would take place via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or a merger with a listed company, at a valuation of $9 billion. There are a number of uncertainties swirling around the plan, not least because the exchange doesn’t exist yet.