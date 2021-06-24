Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clementon, NJ

Finally! A South Jersey waterpark is set to reopen June 25

By Jen Ursillo
Posted by 
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The wait is finally over. Clementon Park & Splash World in Clementon will finally reopen for the 2021 season Friday, June 25. According to its Facebook page, Delaware Valley's only combination theme and water park was supposed to reopen the first weekend in June. Park officials said they had been working diligently with state and borough authorities for more than two months to gain approval on all requirements needed to open safely.

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Clementon, NJ
Clementon, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Delaware, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Waterpark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Vegan food festival returns to Atlantic City

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival returns to the ocean front July 17 & 18. According to the Courier Post, the festival will be held at the sandlot north of the Showboat Hotel with over 100 vendors. There will be vegan...
EnvironmentPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning. 6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) TODAY...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
Food & DrinksPosted by
SoJO 104.9

NJ (finally) makes it legal to sell home baked goods

Do you make the best cakes, cookies, pies or cup cakes in New Jersey? Now you can cash in on your confectionary concoctions. New Jersey was the only state in the nation that banned the sale of home baked goods. Not anymore. The New Jersey Public Health Council has signed off on new rules that allow the sale of things made in your own kitchen.
Atlantic County, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Here’s who made it into NJ Hall of Fame this year

Another year another group inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. It’s actually several groups. The categories are Performing Arts, Sports, Arts & Letters, Enterprise, and Public Service. Granted when people think of famous they think mostly performing artists followed closely by famous athletes. But there are many famous...
RestaurantsPosted by
SoJO 104.9

A Shocking and Horrific Discovery Made at a New Jersey Diner

Over the holiday weekend, I walked into a very popular Jersey Shore diner and was sickened by what I found at my booth. I know, I'm being overdramatic. Do you know how sometimes major brands get creative with marketing? At first, I thought that this was some new slogan. Nope. This is a brand of ketchup. "I Taste Great." Props to this company for using the shape of a Heinz bottle and the exact look of one too. However, this is unacceptable. What's next? Catsup? What the heck is catsup anyway? I digress.
Lower Township, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Campground sued after NJ toddler’s deadly fall into septic tank

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The parents of a toddler who died after falling into a campground septic tank the night before Easter are suing, saying that the lid was unsecured. Scott and Ashley Davidson, of the Delmont section of Maurice River, say in their lawsuit that their 3-year-old daughter's deadly slip was not the only time that septic tank lids at the facility were found to be left dangerously loose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy