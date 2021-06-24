Finally! A South Jersey waterpark is set to reopen June 25

Over the holiday weekend, I walked into a very popular Jersey Shore diner and was sickened by what I found at my booth. I know, I'm being overdramatic. Do you know how sometimes major brands get creative with marketing? At first, I thought that this was some new slogan. Nope. This is a brand of ketchup. "I Taste Great." Props to this company for using the shape of a Heinz bottle and the exact look of one too. However, this is unacceptable. What's next? Catsup? What the heck is catsup anyway? I digress.