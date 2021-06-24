Free Fire All Stars 2021: Top content creators to flex their skills at the premier esports tournament

Since the introduction of the first smartphones, mobile gaming has been steadily growing to become one of the most popular platforms in gaming. It has the same advantages as any other gaming platform. It also has the added benefits of portability and convenience. In recent times, mobile gaming has been a huge competitor in the video game industry. This trend is prevalent in some places than others. In this article, we will be looking into the region of Latin America, which has recorded some great numbers in terms of revenue in the mobile gaming industry, that loves mobile gaming more than any platform, Latin America.