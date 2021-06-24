Phillies All-Star Game Jersey’s Unveiled

Torreyes went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Red Sox. He also stole a base. Torreyes provided three of Philadelphia's five runs with one swing in the top of the fourth, but he had previously crossed home plate in the third following an RBI single from JT Realmuto. The shortstop has now posted back-to-back three-hit games for the first time this season. Sunday's was just his third long ball of the campaign, and the stolen base was his first of the year as well.